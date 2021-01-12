CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 3.2% Higher

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

