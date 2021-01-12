Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

