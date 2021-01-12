Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

