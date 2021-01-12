Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

