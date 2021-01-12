Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
