Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

