City Holding Co. Acquires 26,434 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the period. City makes up approximately 4.5% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City Holding Co. owned 1.97% of City worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in City by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

