City Holding Co. Acquires 4,837 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

