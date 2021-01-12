City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,766,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

