City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

ACN stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

