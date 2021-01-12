City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 17,987,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

