City Holding Co. Buys 37,465 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 47,568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,917,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

