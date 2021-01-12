City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,365,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

