City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 8,359,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,291. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

