City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

