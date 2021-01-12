City Holding Co. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

