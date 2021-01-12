City Holding Co. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after buying an additional 994,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. 22,689,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

