City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.75.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.59. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

