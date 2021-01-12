City Holding Co. Purchases 3,033 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. 3,403,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.