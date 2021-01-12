City Holding Co. Purchases 36,243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 321.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. 7,626,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

