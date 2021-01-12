City Holding Co. Purchases 898 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. 2,155,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.