City Holding Co. Sells 10,533 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 18,525,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

