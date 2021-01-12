City Holding Co. Sells 1,330 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.