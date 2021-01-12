City Holding Co. Sells 1,440 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

