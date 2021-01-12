City Holding Co. Sells 3,752 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 429,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

