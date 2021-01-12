City Holding Co. Sells 519 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

