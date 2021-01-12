City Holding Co. Sells 5,258 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.