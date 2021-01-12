City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a P/E ratio of -931.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

