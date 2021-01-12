City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $9.57. City Office REIT shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 464,238 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $404.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in City Office REIT by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.