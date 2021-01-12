Civic Reaches Market Cap of $117.84 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $117.84 million and $235.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

