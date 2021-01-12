Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,920 ($38.15). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CKN stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,810 ($36.71). 17,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,626.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,387.16. The company has a market cap of £854.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96).

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

