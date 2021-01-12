Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,280. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $282.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

