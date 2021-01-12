Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $11.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. 604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

