Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $2.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 126,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

