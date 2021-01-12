Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $8.35 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

