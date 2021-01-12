Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 89,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,183. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

