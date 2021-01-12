Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 8,380.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

