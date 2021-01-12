Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 6,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.