Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. 6,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,858. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clean Harbors by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 118.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $732,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.