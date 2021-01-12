ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 571.5% in December

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 571.5% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082. 6.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. ClearOne has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.54.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

