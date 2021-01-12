ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 164,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 214,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

