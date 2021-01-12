Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 536.7% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSEAF remained flat at $$6.46 on Tuesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

CSEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “fair value” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from $5.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

