Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $661.00

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 661 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 330218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($8.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.