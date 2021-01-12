CME Group (CME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

1/7/2021 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

1/6/2021 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

12/18/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $139.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

CME opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in CME Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

