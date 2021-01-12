CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 314,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

Shares of CME opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.