CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in CME Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.49. 1,630,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.