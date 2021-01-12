CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.19. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $265,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

