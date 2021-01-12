Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 21,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.