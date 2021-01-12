Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 566 shares of company stock worth $1,231,225.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock traded up GBX 5.27 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,355.27 ($30.77). The stock had a trading volume of 589,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,523. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,326.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,095.28. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

