Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders have acquired 566 shares of company stock worth $1,231,225 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 5.27 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,355.27 ($30.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,523. The firm has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,326.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,095.28.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.