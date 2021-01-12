Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

